Our exceptionally wonderful husband, father, brother, and friend LaMar J Eskelsen, 87, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on February 8, 1933, in Ogden, UT, To Nelden C and Mildred J Eskelsen. He was the eldest child and only son in his family, with four sisters, whom he loved dearly.
LaMar spent his entire life in Ogden, other than the two years he served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a successful businessman in Ogden for more than 50 years.
In 1955 he married Carolynne Johnson, and they were blessed with his two precious sons, Chris and Kent (Jane) Eskelsen, they later divorced.
In January 1987 he married Kathleen Robinson. They were later sealed in the Bountiful Temple. He was a wonderful husband to her and a great father to her six children.
LaMar is survived by his wife, Kathy, his two sons, Chris and Kent (Jane) Eskelsen, and seven stepchildren; Sherellen (Duane) Lovell, David (Teresa) Tolman, Monica (Rick) Barton, Dr. Brian (Cathy) Tolman, Vance (Christina) Hemsley, Kimberly (Dennis) Thompson, and Lance Layne and two sisters, Nedra Atkinson, and Marilyn Brown.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Karol Dawn, and Diann Larsen.
Thank you to Dr. Wayment, Jessica, and Hospice and all who cared for him.
A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020, with a viewing from 9:00-11:00 am at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.
Due to COVID-19 Masks are required to attend the viewing.
In Lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Cancer Society
.
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
