Lance Dawson Hill passed away suddenly on the morning of August 20, 2020 from a brain aneurysm. He is having an incredible Heavenly family reunion with his parents, Jack Hill and Mary Dawson, his brother, Ryan and his favorite dog, Luther!



Lance is a Kaysville boy through and through. Born on May 24, 1963, he was raised to be a "Dart." He grew up involved in every sport possible and went on to play football at Dixie State. Lance carried his love of sports as he coached his boys' little league teams, yelling at the referees every game and ironically went on to be a high school referee. Go figure! Lance had a way of making every person he coached feel valued, regardless of their talent.



Lance took a big risk by marrying a non-Davis Dart! It paid off as he and Ruth just celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary. They had a life filled with incredible travel adventures throughout the world, laughter, debating politics, walking the dogs, cheering at games, so much love, and Sunday afternoons filled with food, family, and friends.



Lance understood Christ-like love by doing many quiet acts of service, never wanting any recognition. (Kait calls her dad "The Service Ninja.") He might be mad we are sharing, but here are a few examples: Meals on Wheels, neighbors' lawns, gift cards for people he knew needed help, new cleats for every boy on every team he coached that could not afford them, and he even volunteered to do laundry at the LDS Temple in Bountiful (he was a laundry genius).



The greatest heartbreak of Lance's sudden passing is having such a short time as a Grandpa. His "Littles" called him "Blue" and "Pop-Pop" depending on the day. His grandchildren were the loves of his life. Lance was known for dipping binkies in Pepsi and sneaking Oreos to the "Littles" (even after the moms said no). Lance happily sat for tea parties inside princess tents; played catch, basketball, and golf in the backyard; and treasured every single moment he spent with them.



Lance will always be loved by his family: wife, Ruth, children, Alex and Victoria (Liam, Clara, and Aidan), Tony and Meg (Ruby, Jack, and baby on the way), Niki and Scott (Tate, Max, Lola, and Drew), Kait (grand-cats Lucy and Lilith), and his sister, Natalie (and her family).



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary; 1867 North Fairfield Road. Friends may visit the family Wednesday from 9:30 am to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers be a Service Ninja and do an act of kindness for someone…Live Like Lance.





