Our dear Lance returned to Heavenly Father on September 29, 2020 following an ATV accident. Lance was born March 21, 2001 in Layton, Utah. He attended Syracuse Elementary, Syracuse Jr High, and Syracuse High School where he graduated in 2019. He also graduated from Syracuse High Seminary and earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 2019 after completing what his dad called the never ending service project. Lance was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Lance had an infectious smile with dazzling blue eyes that made everyone's day better. As a young boy his little laugh brought much joy into our family. Despite his many internal struggles with depression, Lance made a commitment to find joy by not allowing depression to stop him from accomplishing his goals, dreams and becoming a disciple of Jesus Christ. He finished his mortal journey on the path of joy and light, the changes he had made in his life were noticeable when the time came for him to return home.
At a young age, Lance started hip hop and break dancing. He loved to dance and the joy on his face while dancing was contagious. Lance also enjoyed singing in choirs in junior high and high school.
Lance had a passion for cars, especially exotic cars. One of his favorites was the Koenigsegg Regera. Lance had a goal to design his own hyper car and to operate a manufacturing company to produce it. His love of cars was also evident in his Hot Wheels collection of over 1,000 cars.
Lance is survived by his parents Shane and Anette Howes (Syracuse), siblings Jessie Howes (Honolulu), Jordan (Jessica) Howes (Syracuse), and Caleb Howes (Syracuse), grandparents Nick and Susan Howes (Clinton), Dar and Julene Duncan (Clinton), many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, neighbors, and several friends currently serving a mission.
A viewing will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM at Russon Mortuary 1585 W 300 S, Syracuse. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Services will be broadcast at the following chapels, 1112 S 1525 W and 1469 W 700 S. Syracuse, Utah. Also online at Russon Mortuary and Crematory Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/Russon-Mortuary-Crematory-105412734572327/
Thanks for your love, support, and prayers. We also appreciate the emergency responders for their service to Lance. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to UNI/Huntsman Mental Health Institute at https://healthcare.utah.edu/hmhi/