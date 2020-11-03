LaNesta Marie Hardesty age 95, of Delmont, passed away on November 1, 2020. Born on April 25, 1925 she was the daughter of the late William and Edna (Chester) Hardesty Sr. Dearly loved by all who knew her, she devoted her life to her family and friends. "Teep" had a deep love for life and especially her nieces and nephews and their children. She was most gracious, kind and giving to all. LaNesta is survived by her brother Warren and wife Dolores Hardesty; sister Faye Hardesty Geary and brother in law Harry DeFrances along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, LaNesta was preceded in death by brothers Louis W. and William J. Hardesty and sisters Mildred Hardesty DeFrances and Marianne Hardesty Stine. The family wishes to thank her dear friends and caregivers Kerri and Bob Cole, Ellie and Tim Krieger, and Gary and Pat Linsenbigler for their loving care of LaNesta. Family and friends will be received on Thursday November 5, 2020 from 3-7 PM at the Bash-Nied-Jobe Funeral Home, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont (724-468-8381). A funeral service will be held at 7 PM in the funeral home chapel. Due to the current health concerns masks will be required while in the funeral home.

Published by Bash-Nied Funeral Home from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.