Lanny Frank Myers, a resident of Bountiful, Utah, for 50 years, passed away peacefully, with his daughter by his side, at Lakeview Hospital, on August 4, 2020, after a brief fight with Covid. Lanny's wife, Doris, was in a rehabilitation center, due to Covid related health issues, at the time of his death.



Lanny was born on February 18, 1939. He was the son of Frank Myers and Nella Myers, formerly from Greybull, Wyoming. Lanny grew up in Worland, Wyoming.



Lanny and Doris Huffman began dating in August of 1955. They dated the entire 1955-1956 school year, while they both attended Washakie County High School, in Worland. In May of 1956, Lanny asked Doris to be promised to him.



In May of 1957, Lanny graduated from Worland's Washakie County High School. He furthered his education at the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyoming. He graduated in May of 1961, with a B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering. After graduation, Lanny had secured a job at the Hercules Incorporated, located in Magna, Utah.



In June of 1961, Lanny and Doris were united in marriage at the United Methodist Church in Worland, Wyoming. They spent their honeymoon in Montana and Canada. After their honeymoon, they packed their cars and moved to the Salt Lake City Valley.



In 1968, Lanny and Doris welcomed their daughter, Julie, into the world. Julie is their only child. In 1970, Lanny and Doris bought a home in Bountiful, Utah. They lived in that same home, until the time of Lanny's death.



Lanny was preceded in death by his parent's Frank Myers and Nella Myers, stepmother Nina Baird-Myers and stepmother Myrtle Bailey-Myers, as well an infant sister Caroline Sue Myers and older sister Shirley Goodman. Lanny was also preceded in death by father in law Ohmer Huffman, mother in law Elsie Huffman, sister in law Shirley Marietta, brother in law Gerald Goodman, brother in law James Russell and sister in law Linda Russell.



Lanny is survived by his wife of 59 years, Doris Myers. Lanny is also survived by his daughter Julie (David) Stier of Syracuse, Utah, grandchildren Justin (Mariel) McCorkle, Tyler McCorkle & Erin Steele, Ashley (Brian) Foxworthy McCorkle. Lanny is survived by great grandchildren Madeline McCorkle, Sophia McCorkle and Carson Foxworthy. Lanny is also survived by sister in law Gladys (Bill) Shires, nephews Keith Russell, Mark Russell, Jonathan Shires, Nathan Shires and nieces Cheryl Myers and Marci Kern, as well as many great nephews and nieces and many second cousins.



Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on October 10th, at 6pm, at the Layton Hills Baptist Church in Layton, Utah. All who wish to attend are requested to please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lanny's name, to the Gideon's International, to purchase Bibles.





