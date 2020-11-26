Lanny E. Schake, 78, of Greensburg, died on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born on October 13, 1942 in Greensburg, to the late Frank Schake and June (Beaver) Schake Kelley. Lanny was a proud Marine serving in the Bay of Pigs invasion and the Cuban Missile Crisis. He also served in the US Coast Guard. Lanny was a member of Living Word Congregational Church, where he was a deacon. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. He is survived by his daughter, Christina L. (husband William) Brown; two grandchildren, Gabby (husband John) Bone and Maddy Brown; two great-grandchildren, Stanley and Ryley Bone; a sister, Phyllis (husband Dr. Gerald Irwin) Baughman; a brother, Daniel Schake; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis A. Schake; and brother-in-law, Clair Baughman. Private arrangements entrusted to Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home, Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721.

Published by Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.