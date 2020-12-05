Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Laquinta Jones
1985 - 2020
BORN
October 31, 1985
DIED
November 24, 2020
Laquinta Jones's passing at the age of 35 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dixie Funeral Homes in Bolivar, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Laquinta in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dixie Funeral Homes website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Dixie Funeral Homes on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Union Springs MB Church Cemetery
3995 Union Springs Rd, Whiteville, Tennessee 38075
Funeral services provided by:
Dixie Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.