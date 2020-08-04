LaRae Smith Jorgensen



1928 ~ 2020







On Sunday, August 2, 2020, our beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, LaRae Smith Jorgensen was welcomed into the arms of her Heavenly Father, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 92. LaRae was born in Nibley, Utah on April 1, 1928 to LaVon and Ruby Smith. LaRae grew up in Hyrum, Utah, and during her senior year in high school, she met Cecil Lamar Jorgensen, whom she knew was "the one" soon after they met. They were then married in the Logan Temple, on June 10, 1947. LaRae and Cecil moved around a lot during their early years of marriage, finally settling in Pleasant View, Utah in 1964. Cecil and LaRae welcomed four children into their family, Nick, Marcea, Alan, and Nansi. LaRae loved having her family close and created wonderful memories of family gatherings during the holidays.



She was a strong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and especially enjoyed her time serving as temple worker with Cecil.



LaRae was preceded in the death by her husband, Cecil; her son, Alan; her mother, Ruby: her father, LaVon; and her two sisters, LuDean and Joy. She is survived by her brother, Estle; son, Nick; her daughters, Marcea and Nansi; her 9 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.



A graveside service will be held for close family and friends on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Hyrum Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.





