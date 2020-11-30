Menu
Larenzo Gregory
1987 - 2020
BORN
July 16, 1987
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
West Virginia University
Larenzo Gregory's passing at the age of 33 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd. in Houston, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Larenzo in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd. website.

Published by McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd. on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave., Houston, PA 15342
Nov
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave., Houston, Pennsylvania 15342
Nov
27
Interment
Oak Spring Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
GUEST BOOK
Gone too soon Won’t forget ya bro #summerof2002 #LLZ
Deech
Friend
November 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Stacy Cuzzort
Friend
November 27, 2020
Rest in Peace young Man, Only the good die young. My condolences to the family.
James V Pella Jr
November 26, 2020