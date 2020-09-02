Larry was born to Larry Senior and Alice Adams on December 2, 1964 in Westerly Rhode Island. He was the second child of five, with one older sister, two younger sisters and a younger brother whom he adored. Throughout his childhood, Larry's family moved many times, living in various places in both Georgia and Rhode Island. While living in Georgia at a young age Larry's sister and himself begged for a pet but their parents kept telling them no, so they found a dead rat and tied string around its neck and took it to their home. Then they got two kittens and a puppy.



Larry and Laura also packed their little red wagon and tried to run away, they were three streets away from their house when a neighbor came out and asked "Where are you going?" and they both said "To visit our Grandma and Grandpa." The neighbor proceeded to ask, "Where do they live?" and they said "Rhode Island". The neighbor then invited them in for some snacks until they were found by their mother Alice. Larry joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at thirteen-years-old. When the sister missionaries knocked on the door he and his sister listened to the lessons. He developed a love for the gospel and our older brother, Jesus Christ. He was baptized in 1975 in Newport, Rhode Island and sealed, as a family, in December 1976 at the Washington D.C. Temple. Grandpa Adams paid Larry at an early age to learn the 13 Articles of Faith, and he was happy to do so. One of his favorite memories from his childhood was eating pickled eggs with fish and chips with his Grandpa Holt at the local pub. Larry was an avid Scouter and treasured his time spent in The Boy Scouts of America, he shared that love with all who would listen, and instilled the same love in all his children. He earned his Eagle Scout award at the young age of sixteen, and it was a matter of some pride for him throughout his life, because of his example, all five of his sons also earned their Eagle Scout awards. He also graduated from high school at the age of 16 from Lithia Springs High School where he learned his love of history, and where he had four years of French classes. He loved to play sports including football and baseball. Soccer was another sport that he played but after the first practice when they started running, he decided it wasn't for him and just ran home.



After one of the moves to Georgia, he was called a "Dirty Yankee" and was piled on by the football team. The coach looked at Larry and asked, "Can you take them one by one?" Larry said "Yes," so the coach put them in the ring and gave each person a pair of gloves. Larry quickly showed that he was the toughest there.



Larry served a worthy eighteen-month mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sacramento, California. He always referred to his mission as Granola City, Land of the Fruits, Flakes, and Nuts. One of his proudest moments was the opportunity he had to open the area of Eureka, California, which was an area that was home to Mong and Laotian refugees. The French occupied Lao for many years and Larry rejoiced that he was able to communicate with them because of the French he had learned in high school. Towards the end of his mission he received a scholarship to Ricks College. Larry returned for a short time to Georgia and his family. Two months after returning home, he went to Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho.



In August, Larry met his eternal companion and the love of his life, Annabelle Lee Manning, daughter of Donald and Louise Manning. They met when Anna was out on a balcony. Larry and a bunch of girls were playing football, the ball rolled under the balcony where Anna was, he went over and asked if she wanted to play. Her quick response was "I think you've met your quota." Three days later, they were engaged. Nine months later, on May 10, 1986 the two were sealed for time and all eternity, by the power of God, in the Cardston, Alberta Temple. At the reception, Annabelle's father asked, "What are your plans?" and Annabelle said, "Well, we are going to drive till the car breaks down." They found themselves in Deer Park, Washington with a broken-down car. They then found jobs at Scout camp where Anna was the baker and Larry was the camp chef. For the summer, they earned $1000 and got free room and board. Shortly thereafter, Larry found a job in California as a cable technician- The original "Larry the Cable Guy". They lived near Sacramento for a short time. Then they moved to Canada to earn money to get Larry back to school. While they lived there, they had their first child, Michael. He opened a business called Larry's Electronics and Video, in Rainbow Lake, Alberta. They then moved back to Rexburg after earning enough money to live there and get back to school. Christopher was born shortly after, and after a couple semesters, they moved to Walla Walla, Washington, for Larry to take a manager job at the Radio Shack there. Rebecca was born in the short time they lived there. Following her birth, they moved back to Rexburg. Anna did paper routes while Larry attended school and worked for the college in the IT department. Jared was born there following one of Anna's paper routes. Six months after Jared was born, Larry and Anna moved to Provo, Utah.



Larry served in the Bishopric in Provo for three years before he was called to be bishop of the ward for another three and a half years. Larry also worked at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church office building, while living in Provo for five years. Samantha was born while living in Provo. A couple years after, Larry and Anna moved themselves and their family to Hooper, Utah. Josh was born shortly after relocating to Hooper. Larry accepted a new job with a software company named Novell and a year later, they moved to Rhode Island. Brady was born in Providence, only twenty miles from where his dad was born. One year later, Larry and Anna moved again, to Three Hills, Alberta, Canada where Larry ran all of North America for Novell.



After only just over a year, Novell transferred Larry again, to Victor, New York. So, they packed up their family of nine, and moved once again. After having been settled in New York for about six months, Novell asked Larry to relocate himself and his family to Detroit. Larry decided to take a severance package and was out of work for eight months. We made so many memories as a family during those months that he was always home with us. He stayed until his boss, and friend, Alex Salehi offered him a position at Dell, as the National Services Sales Director. After accepting the position at Dell, Larry continued to work from upstate New York for a year, until Dell wanted him to move to Austin. As Anna and Larry were closing on a home Dell asked him to run the enterprise sales for the western United States. Instead of moving to Austin, they found a home in Syracuse, Utah. Larry was a faithful husband, father, friend, Primary teacher, and many more things. Over the next 14 years they finished raising their beautiful family in Syracuse. Larry had a successful 16-year career at Dell. While there, he inspired and mentored many, and ended his career as a Senior Vice President, which covered the Americas.



Larry will be remembered as the best of men. He has always had incomparable integrity, kindness, compassion and love for everyone. All who knew him have been blessed by his friendship. He shared his hard-won wisdom with many people in this life and taught valuable life lessons through sharing his experiences. He overcame many seemingly insurmountable obstacles in life, and never complained about one of them. He was a loyal, honorable man who was loving and devoted to his wife and family. He loved running and the mountains, but above all, he loves God and our Savior, Jesus Christ. He shared his love for his Savior with many people throughout his life and that love and faith never waned. He would often quote Doctrine and Covenants 82:10 "I, the Lord, am bound when ye do what I say; but when ye do not what I say, ye have no promise." Larry always did what the Lord said, without faltering, even for a moment. Larry lived a truly miraculous life, and left this world on August 29, 2020, as a beloved, stalwart example to us all.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road, South Ogden.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.