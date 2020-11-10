Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Larry Alderman
1947 - 2020
BORN
February 17, 1947
DIED
November 8, 2020
Larry Alderman's passing at the age of 73 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Larry in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Miller-Huck Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Miller-Huck Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Calling hours
12:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Malta United Methodist Church
, Malta, Ohio
Nov
12
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Malta United Methodist Church
, Malta, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Miller-Huck Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Sending my sincere condolences to the family of Larry Alderman for his sudden passing. Sincerely, Cecil and Terri Campbell
Terri Campbell
Acquaintance
November 11, 2020