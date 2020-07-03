Larry Allen Lisonbee was born on March 13, 1939, in Myton, UT, and grew up in Bluebell, UT, and passed away on June 30, 2020, in Layton, UT from natural causes.



He was a loving Father, Papa, and Great Grandfather.



In his younger years, he worked hard on his family farm, was an avid hunter and fisherman. Larry loved to take us kids fishing. He also loved to bowl.



We did many things as a family; even though mom and dad were divorced they were best friends and could always count on each other.



Larry was a drill pusher for Loffland Brothers Drilling for many years and then drove truck until he retired.



Larry is survived by his brother Mike (Mary) Lisonbee, his sister Mary Lee (Jeff) Stevenson, kids; Mark, Rebecca (Bobby) Bachili, and Valerie Stauffer, grandkids; Dalton (Kris) Lisonbee, Derek (Gabby) Coate JR, Alyssa Stauffer and Bracken Stauffer, great-grandkids Jerzy, Chanci, Chayni, and Jentry, and his beloved cat Jackie.



Larry will forever be in our hearts and he will be greatly missed by all that knew him. WE LOVE YOU!



Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Ut with a viewing one hour prior to services.



Due to COVID-19 Face masks are required for attendance for Viewing and Service.





Published by Legacy from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.