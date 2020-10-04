Larry Douglas Bateman







Larry Douglas Bateman, 73, returned home to his Heavenly Father October 2, 2020, after a courageous battle with stage four lung cancer.



Larry was born September 2, 1947 in Tooele, Utah to Douglas Myron and Leta Wright Bateman. They had six children, Larry being the second of which . His siblings are Gloria Ferguson (Isaac), Eileen Risley (Dave), Myron Bateman (Miriam), Curtis (Mary), and Boyd (Rhonda).



Larry attended Tooele High School, where he lettered in baseball. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission for the church in England.



Larry married Sherrie Winegar in 1970. Their marriage was later sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple. They have seven children; Carrie Ann Bateman, Barbara Ann Ricker (Randal), Larry "Brett" Bateman (Sammie), Ryan Scott Bateman (Kellie), Travis Michael Bateman (Amanda), Brandon Tyler Bateman (Carly) and Debra Lynn Schwemmer (Joshua). They have 26 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and a great-grandson on the way.



Larry loved spending time with his family, going camping, fishing and having them over for family parties. He loved hunting, bowling, and golfing.



Funeral services will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.



Interment, Bountiful City Cemetery.



