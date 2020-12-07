Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Larry Bemis
1957 - 2020
BORN
January 27, 1957
DIED
December 5, 2020
Larry Bemis's passing at the age of 63 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by DeVerter Funeral Home - Cayuga in Cayuga, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Larry in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the DeVerter Funeral Home - Cayuga website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by DeVerter Funeral Home - Cayuga on Dec. 7, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
DeVerter Funeral Home - Cayuga
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.