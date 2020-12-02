Menu
Larry Bourdon
1947 - 2020
BORN
March 6, 1947
DIED
November 24, 2020
Larry Bourdon's passing at the age of 73 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel in South Bend, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Larry in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel website.

Published by Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46614
Dec
3
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46614
Funeral services provided by:
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
