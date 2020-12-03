Menu
Larry Brewster
1947 - 2020
BORN
December 8, 1947
DIED
October 11, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
United States Army
United States Postal Service
Larry Brewster's passing at the age of 72 on Sunday, October 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kimzey Funeral Home in Mount Pleasant, IA .

Published by Kimzey Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Kimzey Funeral Home
213 N. Main St, Mt Pleasant, Iowa 52641
Oct
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Kimzey Funeral Home
213 N. Main St, Mt Pleasant, Iowa 52641
