Larry R. Brubaker



June 7, 1946 - October 5, 2020



Larry passed away peacefully, Monday October 5, 2020, surrounded by his family.



Born in Payette, lD to Clarence G. Brubaker and Vera Sullivan. The family moved to



Twin Falls, lD when Larry was five. After high school graduation, Larry began a career in the USAF. He married Sylvia Mathis, with whom he had three children, James, Brandi, and Matthew. They later divorced, but remained friends. ln 1990, Larry married Diane Thomas. Best of friends, side by side, they spent a lot of time on the golf course or flyfishing in the local rivers. They recently celebrated 30 years of marriage.



Larry retired from the Air Force in 1994 as a Senior Master Sergeant, having been a First Sergeant for the last five years of his career. This was the job he loved most, as he truly wanted to help and encourage people, and he was able to do so. He then went to work at Autumn Glow Senior Center, where, again, he enjoyed helping people.



Larry loved his family, and was so proud of all their accomplishments. He always knew the right thing to say, and his sense of humor will be missed.



Larry is survived by his wife, Diane, children James (Alisha), Brandi (Randy) Kilburn, and Matthew (Autumn), nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Sisters Vida, Mary Jo, brothers Denny and Gary. Mother-in-law Dorothy Thomas, and brothers-in-law David Thomas and Dean (Jan)Thomas. Sisters-in-law Deb and Lynn. Preceded in death by his parents and sister Veda.



No services will be be conducted at this time. ln lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Larry's name to the Humane Society of Utah.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.