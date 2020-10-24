Larry D. Campbell passed away on October 21, 2020, after a long eight-year illness.



Larry was born on January 31, 1957, in Austin, Texas, to Richard and Sue McGary Straight Campbell.



Larry grew up in Syracuse and graduated from Clearfield High School. After high school, he enlisted in the US Navy and proudly served four years for his country.



Larry married the love of his life, Cherylyn Pearson, on May 1, 1976, in Syracuse, Utah. They made their home in Clearfield and at the time of his death had been married 44 wonderful years.



Larry was employed at Hill Air Force Base for 26 years and then worked for various contractors on the base for another nine years before retiring.



Larry enjoyed metal detecting, panning for gold, and rock hunting. He was a kind and gentle man, always cheerful and willing to help anyone.



Larry was preceded in death by his grandparents, father-in-law LeRoy Pearson, Brother-in-law, Monte Pearson.



Larry is survived by his wife Cherylyn Campbell: mother, Sue Straight, and father Richard (Larene) Campbell; mother-in-law Rheta Pearson; sister-in-law LeeAnn (Greg) Riddle; sister-in-law Cathy Pearson; and nephew Steve Peart.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a family graveside service will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the Clinton City Cemetery.





Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.