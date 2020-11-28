Menu
Larry Cord
1951 - 2020
BORN
August 25, 1951
DIED
November 16, 2020
Larry Cord's passing at the age of 69 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Donovan Funeral Home in Tallmadge, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue, Tallmadge, OH 44278
We are so sorry to learn of Larry's passing. I remember Larry from our days growing up in Tallmadge and playing with and against each other in baseball back in the day. Karen worked with Larry at City Hospital and said he was a hard worker who cared for his patients with the utmost of professionalism and was a co-worker who always was there to help you if you needed extra help in doing your work. He was a kind and caring person. Karen and I were so very fortunate to see and talk to Larry about a month ago while he was on his walk/exercise route. He was as he always was, caring about others and lifting us up when he was dealing with such great adversity in his own health. Larry was a strong man. Our sympathies to his fine family. Larry will be missed by all that knew him.
Kevin and Karen Ragle
Friend
November 23, 2020
The best memory of Larry was he struck out a batter in softball. Not once but twice in a row! Nice job Buddy. Your missed!
Keith dodson
November 20, 2020
Larry you will truly be missed. Always had a smile, a nice word or silly joke. They don't make to many men like you. Enjoy your life on the other side.
Marna Engram
Coworker
November 19, 2020
I knew Larry from the VA. He had a kind and gentle manner and could make you laugh!
Rosie Daniels
Coworker
November 19, 2020
I worked with Larry at the VA,he was funny, a hard worker and will always have a place in my heart.Rest in peace my friend.
Joellen Gruse
Coworker
November 19, 2020
Dearest Aunt Sarah, Steve, Jess and Abby (and family),
I am so thankful that God placed you all in my life and will deeply miss my Uncle Larry. I know he is in heaven with Jesus and surrounded by so many loving family that he is rejoicing and the happiest he has ever been. That gives me great hope and joy as I know we will see him again. I will always remember when I was a young girl spending the night almost every weekend at your house, he would sing in a comical voice silly songs and give us “diggies”. I knew he loved us and I always looked up to him growing up. He was always there looking out for us nieces and nephews. I will cherish my memories of the countless times I spent the night at the Cords.
My heart grieves with you all. You are all so dear to me. Love you all. ❤
Kristen
Kristen Robinson
Family
November 18, 2020
a loved one
November 18, 2020
a loved one
November 18, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss of such a fun-loving, family man. I have 32 years worth of memories of his laugh and stories to remember him by. I’m so grateful I had the opportunity to know him from growing up with Jess.
Jamie Bezbatchenko
Friend
November 18, 2020
Sarah and family, I was so sorry to read of Larry's passing! Will be praying for God's strength and comfort for all of you. You have the sweet assurance that he's absent from the body, but present with the Lord and you will see him again. Love and prayers.
Bethany (Barb) Lewis
Friend
November 18, 2020
I met Larry 5 years ago when I cut his hair for the first time.We instantly became friends that became a family bond.We loved telling tuff guy stories and arguing over things like who would win Tyson or Ali....He would stick by Ali.I liked him because he would tell a story the exact same way 2 years later so you knew he was telling the truth.He always gave me more than I wanted and refused to take any tip money back.I would have cut his hair for free anytime.I always told him he had credit for the next year.He was a man with stories and adventures. We were alot alike in many ways. We connected. He love God and so did I.I will miss you so much Larry.I knew you was important to me ,but never realized how much this would crush me.I loved you like a favorite uncle.I Have lost family and did not feel this way.Fly high my friend.
Tommy Uplinger
Friend
November 18, 2020
God bless you Larry.You were one of the best nurses and kept me laughing all the time.Much Love Louise Bear Pa-c.
LOUISE BEAR
November 18, 2020