Larry D. Bramwell, 72, of Pleasant View, Utah passed away suddenly on June 29, 2020, at his home from a heart related illness.



He was born on March 14, 1948 in Ogden, Utah. Larry graduated from Ben Lomond High School in 1966. While in high school, he played guitar in a popular band called "The Runaways", with Terry Johnson, Steve Maw, and Max Ryujin. He enjoyed playing his guitar up until the day of his passing.



Larry owned and operated a successful convenience store for 46 years before retiring 4 years ago.



He married Mary Ann Schaub and together they raised 4 children: John (Sue) Bramwell, Kathy (Kevin) Hildreth, Elisa (Cody) Anger, Nicolle Bramwell Huggard.



Larry is survived by his wife, 3 children, 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, that he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Nicolle Bramwell Huggard.



Upon Larry's wishes there will be no viewing or funeral. Family and friends may gather at the graveside located at Ben Lomond Cemetery 526 East 2850 North, North Ogden, on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 12:00 noon.





Published by Legacy from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.