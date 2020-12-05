Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Larry Dastolfo
1939 - 2020
BORN
August 24, 1939
DIED
November 4, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
US Navy
Larry Dastolfo's passing at the age of 81 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Leonard M Pavlic Funeral Homes Inc in Charleroi, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Larry in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Leonard M Pavlic Funeral Homes Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Leonard M Pavlic Funeral Homes Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
8
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Leonard M. Pavlic Funeral Homes, Inc.
235 Fallowfield Avenue, Charleroi, Pennsylvania 15022
Nov
9
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Leonard M. Pavlic Funeral Homes, Inc.
235 Fallowfield Avenue, Charleroi, Pennsylvania 15022
Funeral services provided by:
Leonard M Pavlic Funeral Homes Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.