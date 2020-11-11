Larry Flynn's passing at the age of 67 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Omega Funeral Service & Crematory, LLC. in Burlington, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Larry in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Omega Funeral Service & Crematory, LLC. website.
Published by Omega Funeral Service & Crematory, LLC. on Nov. 11, 2020.
