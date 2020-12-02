Menu
Larry Fry
1947 - 2020
BORN
December 14, 1947
DIED
November 30, 2020
Larry Fry's passing at the age of 72 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw, OH .

Published by Fischer Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Canal Lewisville U.M.C.
198 E. Church St., Coshocton, Ohio
Dec
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
the Canal Lewisville U.M.C.
198 E. Church St., Coshocton, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Fischer Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Thoughts and Prayers to All Family Members
Monica Miller
Friend
December 2, 2020
My deepest sympathy for the family.. God bless and many prayers.
Melvin Parks
Friend
December 2, 2020
So sad to hear about Larry. He was a good friend and coworker.
We worked together for 32 years at the Conesville plant. You could always count on Larry to help in any he could. Just a great fun guy to be around.
Carl Mesaros
Friend
December 1, 2020