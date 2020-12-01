Menu
Larry Gibbs
1957 - 2020
BORN
October 25, 1957
DIED
November 27, 2020
Larry Gibbs's passing at the age of 63 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home website.

Published by Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Dido Cemetery
12315 Morris Dido Newark Rd, Fort Worth, Texas 76179
Funeral services provided by:
Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home
