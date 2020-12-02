Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Larry Hargrove
1970 - 2020
BORN
July 10, 1970
DIED
November 15, 2020
Larry Hargrove's passing at the age of 50 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by "Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc" in Richmond, VA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Larry in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the "Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc" website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by "Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc" on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
"Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc"
1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Richmond, VA 23224
Funeral services provided by:
"Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc"
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
I met PJ through my brother Eric. We met him and daughter Saria. We are very sorry for your loss. God bless you and his beautiful Saria.
Cathy Roberts and family
November 21, 2020
Sorry for y´all lost! Rip PJ
Warren Mckeithan
November 20, 2020