Larry Hill's passing at the age of 72 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc. in McKeesport, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Larry in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc. website.
Published by Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.