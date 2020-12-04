Menu
Larry Hill
1948 - 2020
BORN
April 23, 1948
DIED
November 26, 2020
Larry Hill's passing at the age of 72 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc. in McKeesport, PA .

Published by Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Macedonia Baptist Church
17 Cochran Street, Duquesne, Pennsylvania 15110
Dec
4
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Macedonia Baptist Church
17 Cochran Street, Duquesne, Pennsylvania 15110
Funeral services provided by:
Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc.
