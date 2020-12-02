Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Larry Houlden
1942 - 2020
BORN
January 19, 1942
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
Church Of The Brethren
Larry Houlden's passing at the age of 78 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca Chapel in Ithaca, MI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Larry in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca Chapel website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca Chapel on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Ithaca
1333 East Center Street, Ithaca, Michigan 48847
Nov
17
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Ithaca
1333 East Center Street, Ithaca, Michigan 48847
Funeral services provided by:
Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.