Larry Houlden's passing at the age of 78 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca Chapel in Ithaca, MI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Larry in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca Chapel website.
Published by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca Chapel on Dec. 2, 2020.
