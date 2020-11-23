Menu
Larry Jamerson
1961 - 2020
BORN
March 9, 1961
DIED
October 31, 2020
Larry Jamerson's passing at the age of 59 on Saturday, October 31, 2020 has been publicly announced by Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro in Statesboro, GA .

Published by Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro
238 West Main St. P.O. Box 874 , Statesboro, GA 30458
Funeral services provided by:
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro
