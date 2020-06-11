Our beloved father, Larry Earl Johnson, 78, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was born on January 7, 1942, the son of Earl Johnson and Norma Irene Dopp Johnson. Larry was born, raised and grew up in Ogden Utah. He married Dixie Lee Rose on July 17, 1964 in Ogden, Utah. Dixie passed away on December 25, 2017.Larry had a strong work ethic that he passed down to his children, he loved his job as an HVAC Technician.He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and boating. Larry loved the outdoors; he especially loved his family and his pets. He also enjoyed woodworking and made several items for his family and items to decorate his yard. Larry is survived by his sons, Larry S. Johnson, Big Piney,WY; Kevin E. (Marlene) Johnson of Eden, UT; daughters, Shawna (Shane) Brown of Ogden, UT and Joanne (Brent) Williams of Mesa, AZ; brother, Wayne Johnson; and sisters, Sherae Amidan, Linda Green, and Thelma Loock and his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dixie; parents, Earl and Norma; brother, David Johnson and sister, Hazel Rackham.Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.

Published in Legacy on Jun. 14, 2020.