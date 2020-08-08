Larry Arno Lauer, 68, our loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend

was called home to Heavenly Father on August 5th, 2020. He passed away suddenly

from natural causes surrounded by his Wife and Son. Larry grew up in

Hawthorne California then moved to Simi Valley California where he met his

lovely wife. They ventured to Utah in 1980 where they made it their home.

He married Dorinda Irene Jaegge at the Chapel of the Canyons, Chatsworth California

on August 28th, 1982. They enjoyed 37 wonderful years together.

Larry was quite the Jack of all trades repairing almost anything but his specialty

was Auto Mechanics and Cabinetry. He loved working on cars especially the older

models. His recreation fun was fishing, Camping, Gold panning and Hunting.

His happiest moments were the times he was surrounded by his family and

grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dorinda, three sons, Christopher, Winfield

(Bud), Bryan, his brother Coy and sister Christine along with just recently found

out related half twin sisters and three wonderful grandchildren along with many

aunts, uncles and cousins.

Because of the restrictions of the COVID 19, we are only doing services for immediate

family only. We are also running a Gofundme page to help cover expenses

for the funeral. https://gf.me/u/ym9hcn

Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.