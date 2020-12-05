Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Larry Levering
1942 - 2020
BORN
June 6, 1942
DIED
December 1, 2020
Larry Levering's passing at the age of 78 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Willoughby Funeral Home Inc in Howard, SD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Larry in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Willoughby Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Willoughby Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Graceland Cemetery
S Section Line, Howard 57349
Funeral services provided by:
Willoughby Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.