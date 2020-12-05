Larry Lewis's passing at the age of 86 on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kroeger Funeral Home - Logansport in Logansport, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Larry in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kroeger Funeral Home - Logansport website.
Published by Kroeger Funeral Home - Logansport on Dec. 5, 2020.
