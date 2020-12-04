Menu
Larry Lyons
1967 - 2020
BORN
September 18, 1967
DIED
November 20, 2020
Larry Lyons's passing at the age of 53 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by JOSEPH H. BROWN JR. FUNERAL HOME P.A. in Baltimore, MD .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the JOSEPH H. BROWN JR. FUNERAL HOME P.A. website.

Published by JOSEPH H. BROWN JR. FUNERAL HOME P.A. on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Joseph H. Brown, Jr. Funeral Home
2140 N. Fulton Ave., Baltimore, Maryland 21217
Funeral services provided by:
JOSEPH H. BROWN JR. FUNERAL HOME P.A.
