Larry Murphy's passing at the age of 64 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dixie Funeral Homes in Bolivar, TN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Larry in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dixie Funeral Homes website.
Published by Dixie Funeral Homes on Nov. 13, 2020.
