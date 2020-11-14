Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Larry Prater
1955 - 2020
BORN
March 12, 1955
DIED
November 5, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
United States Navy
wounded warrior project
Larry Prater's passing at the age of 65 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boyd Born Funeral Home in Marion, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Larry in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Boyd Born Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Boyd Born Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Boyd Born Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.