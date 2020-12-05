Menu
Larry Rosenau
1959 - 2020
BORN
May 14, 1959
DIED
December 3, 2020
Larry Rosenau's passing at the age of 61 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barbot Funeral Home - Hazen in Hazen, ND .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Barbot Funeral Home - Hazen website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Barbot Funeral Home-Beulah
1301 Hwy 49 N., Beulah, North Dakota 58523
Dec
8
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Peace Lutheran Chruch
520 Central Ave, Hazen, North Dakota 58523
Funeral services provided by:
Barbot Funeral Home - Hazen
