Larry J. Rowles
Age 71, of McMurray, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer, while his wife and daughter were by his side. Larry was the beloved husband of 47 years to Jeanne (Caspersen) Rowles; adored dad and best friend of Brieana (Craig) Marino; loving grandfather of Cecilia Marino; dear brother of Jeffrey Rowles, the late Douglas Rowles and Rita Rowles; brother-in-law of Carl (Debbie) Caspersen, Cary (Mary) Caspersen, Karen (Jeff) Karstadt; uncle of Birgitta Caspersen, Christina (Kevin) McPherson and Grant Caspersen; and son of the late Stacy and Lillian (Taylor) Rowles. Larry is also survived by many cousins.
Larry was a graduate of West Branch High School in Morrisdale, Pa. He went on to earn his bachelor's degree from IUP. Larry had a successful career as a CPA. He was an avid gardener, which was something he and Jeanne enjoyed doing together. He was a lover of daylilies and even a member of the American Daylily Society, and treasurer of the Pittsburgh Iris and Daylily Society. A die-hard fan of all Pittsburgh sports teams, Larry was a 35-year season-ticket holder for Pitt Men's Basketball. He had a nickname for everyone he cared about and earned one of his own - "Stat Man 2" - from fellow members of the St. Louise Men's Golf League, as he kept great record of everyone's golf statistics and also was the writer of their newsletter. In addition to his loving family, Larry's cats held a special place in his heart. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends received Wednesday from 12-4 & 6-8 p.m. at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211; please RSVP at www.beinhauer.com
on Larry's Book of Memories Page. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.in St. Louise de Marillac Church, 310 McMurray Rd., Upper St. Clair, PA 15241; everyone please meet at church. Interment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Stanley M. Marks Blood Cancer Research Fund, http://www.stanmarksresearchfund.com/donate/
or to the Washington City Mission, https://www.citymission.org/ways-to-help/donate.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.