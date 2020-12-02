Menu
Larry Saunders
1937 - 2020
BORN
April 9, 1937
DIED
November 30, 2020
Larry Saunders's passing at the age of 83 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly, NC .

Published by Woodlawn Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Revival Tabernacle Stanley
212 S. Hwy 27, Stanley, North Carolina 28164
Dec
5
Celebration of Life
1:30p.m.
Revival Tabernacle Stanley
212 S. Hwy 27, Stanley, North Carolina 28164
Funeral services provided by:
Woodlawn Funeral Home
