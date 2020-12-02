Larry Sayers's passing at the age of 83 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME LLC. - Guthrie in Guthrie, OK .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Larry in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME LLC. - Guthrie website.
Published by COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME LLC. - Guthrie on Dec. 2, 2020.
