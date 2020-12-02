Menu
Larry Sayers
1937 - 2020
BORN
June 29, 1937
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
Larry Sayers's passing at the age of 83 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME LLC. - Guthrie in Guthrie, OK .

Published by COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME LLC. - Guthrie on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Community Funeral Home
1624 N. Pine, Guthrie 73044
Dec
1
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 1:30p.m.
Community Funeral Home
1624 N. Pine, Guthrie 73044
Dec
1
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Memory Gardens Memorial Park
1624 N. Pine, Guthrie 73044
Funeral services provided by:
COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME LLC. - Guthrie
