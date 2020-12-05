Larry Syftestad's passing at the age of 95 on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Saether Funeral Home - Blanchardville in Blanchardville, WI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Larry in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Saether Funeral Home - Blanchardville website.
Published by Saether Funeral Home - Blanchardville on Dec. 5, 2020.
