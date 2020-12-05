Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Larry Syftestad
1924 - 2020
BORN
November 29, 1924
DIED
July 28, 2020
Larry Syftestad's passing at the age of 95 on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Saether Funeral Home - Blanchardville in Blanchardville, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Larry in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Saether Funeral Home - Blanchardville website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Saether Funeral Home - Blanchardville on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
1
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Blanchard Hall
206 South Main Street, Blanchardville, Wisconsin 53516
Funeral services provided by:
Saether Funeral Home - Blanchardville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.