Larry David Wilson
1970 - 2020
BORN
March 29, 1970
DIED
September 25, 2020
Larry David Wilson

March 29, 1970 ~ September 25, 2020



Larry David Wilson, 50, passed away at his home on Friday, September 25, 2020. He was born in Ogden, Utah, on March 29, 1970, the son of David Edgar Johnson and Juanita Fredrickson.

He worked as a roofer and then at Jetway for many years.

Larry enjoyed fishing, boating, 4-wheeling, shooting, and spending time with his family. He loved playing video games with his friends and brothers.

Larry is survived by his stepdad and stepmom, Jack and Diana Wilson; brothers, Terry (Irene Fox) Wilson and Danny (Tracie) Wilson. He was preceded in death by his parents, David Johnson and Juanita Fredrickson and his brothers, Marty and Lonny.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT 84401
Oct
17
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT 84401
