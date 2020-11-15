LaRue Williams's passing at the age of 85 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home in Ringtown, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of LaRue in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home website.
Published by Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home on Nov. 15, 2020.
