Lasalle Minniefield
1947 - 2020
BORN
September 25, 1947
DIED
November 10, 2020
Lasalle Minniefield's passing at the age of 73 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL .

Published by Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mt. Lovely Baptist Church Cemetery
21900 Sen Claude Pepper Drive, Camp Hill, Alabama 36850
Funeral services provided by:
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home
