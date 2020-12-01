Menu
Laszlo Dittler
1954 - 2020
BORN
August 28, 1954
DIED
November 21, 2020
Laszlo Dittler's passing at the age of 66 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes in Middleburg Heights, OH .

Published by A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Woodvale Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sandi Fayne
Coworker
November 23, 2020
My prayers go out to Les family we were coworkers my heart is heavy with sorrow and aches he was a good man and he will be missed dearly
Tina Davis
Coworker
November 22, 2020