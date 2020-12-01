Laszlo Dittler's passing at the age of 66 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes in Middleburg Heights, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Laszlo in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes website.