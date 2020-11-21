Menu
Latosha Bethea
1977 - 2020
BORN
April 17, 1977
DIED
November 19, 2020
Latosha Bethea's passing at the age of 43 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bumgarner Family Funeral Service And Crematorium in Laurinburg, NC .

Published by Bumgarner Family Funeral Service And Crematorium on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
