Latosha Bethea's passing at the age of 43 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bumgarner Family Funeral Service And Crematorium in Laurinburg, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Latosha in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bumgarner Family Funeral Service And Crematorium website.