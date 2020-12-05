Menu
Latrice Patrick
1971 - 2020
BORN
February 12, 1971
DIED
November 26, 2020
Latrice Patrick's passing at the age of 49 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Russo's Hillside Chapels in Hillside, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Russo's Hillside Chapels website.

Published by Russo's Hillside Chapels on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Memorial service
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road, Hillside, Illinois 60162
Funeral services provided by:
Russo's Hillside Chapels
