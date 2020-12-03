Menu
Laura Fantrazo
1967 - 2020
BORN
August 4, 1967
DIED
November 22, 2020
Laura Fantrazo's passing at the age of 53 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Otto Redanz Funeral Home - Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, NY .

Published by Otto Redanz Funeral Home - Niagara Falls on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Otto Redanz Funeral Home
2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, New York 14304
Funeral services provided by:
Otto Redanz Funeral Home - Niagara Falls
