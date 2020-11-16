Menu
Laura Halstead
1930 - 2020
BORN
January 2, 1930
DIED
November 14, 2020
Laura Halstead's passing at the age of 90 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Southern Heritage Funeral Home in Dothan, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Southern Heritage Funeral Home website.

Published by Southern Heritage Funeral Home on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Southern Heritage Funeral Home
1000 Hodgesville Road, Dothan, AL 36301
Nov
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Southern Heritage Funeral Home
1000 Hodgesville Road, Dothan, AL 36301
Nov
17
Interment
Union Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
Southern Heritage Funeral Home
