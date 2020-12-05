Menu
Laura Jensen
1963 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1963
DIED
January 1, 2020
ABOUT
Girl Scout
Milton High School
Laura Jensen's passing at the age of 57 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home in Milton, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Laura in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home website.

Published by Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Samantha and Lindsey. I will never forget your Mom and the pride she had raising you girls. She loved every minute she had with you kids and you could tell. She always treated antonia with the utmost respect and understanding. I will never forget that. I am so sorry for your loss. I will cry because she’s gone but I will be grateful that I met her. Continue in your dreams she will be looking down on you taking pics and smiling big!
Paulette Amaral
Friend
December 4, 2020
I’m shocked and saddened to hear this. I remember Girl Scout camping as leaders with our troops when her girls were juniors. She was always a cheerful presence and happy to lend a hand. She was always there cheering her kids on. May she rest in peace.
Mary McLaughlin
Friend
December 4, 2020
To Laurie’s daughters & son, I extend my heartfelt condolences on the passing of your mom. We worked together in Medway Ma. Your mom & I spoke many times in work. She was so proud of all 3 of you. My daughter is also 20 & a junior in college just like you Sam & Lindsey, & my son is your age Kyle. We spoke of our aspirations for our children & your mom expressed to me the love & pride she had for all of you. She loved going to your ballgames & being so involved with you all. I know her being will never perish & will live on through you all each & every day. GOD BLESS you all & may she R. I. P. Sincerely Dennis & Michelle Correia & family.
Dennis Correia
Coworker
December 4, 2020
a loved one
December 4, 2020
Kathleen sinesi
December 4, 2020