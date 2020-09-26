Menu
Laura Florence Jensen
1926 - 2020
BORN
July 15, 1926
DIED
September 24, 2020
ABOUT
Plain City Cemetery
July 15, 1926 to September 24, 2020. Laura Florence Sullivan Jensen passed away

peacefully at her daughter's home in Clearfield, Utah. Laura was born in Sunburst,

Montana to David (Anne) Sullivan. She grew up in Mullen, Nebraska on a cattle

ranch, graduated in 1944. Laura married Jack Jensen on June 10, 1951 and was

widowed in September 1970. With their three daughters, they lived in southwest

Oregon. Laura was a dedicated mother who believed and practiced devoted love

and admiration for her immediate family and all her extended loved ones. She knew

all the birthdays of her family members and would try to recognize them each year

in her special way. A favorite activity was her Mullen High School Reunion in June

every year that she was able to go. After her training in a Business Community

Program, she was employed as a Wide Horizons Care Center kitchen assistant (23

years) and later as a Senior Companion (7 years.) While residing in the Riverdale

Senior Center apartments, she participated in Bingo, Bunka Japanese Embroidery,

crochet, wool braided rugs, and daily luncheons w/her card-playing & puzzle-doing

companions. However, her best friends were her daughters whom she loved to be

with, in any event going on in their busy lives. One of her happy places was the

Wendover penny slots, if she could persuade someone to take her there.

She is survived by brother Don Sullivan (NE), sisters Mary Davis (CO) and Rosalie

Bullington (NE). Also survived by three daughters and one stepson: Charles

(Shirley) Jensen, Florence (Glenn) Graham, Kathie Bradovich, Sandy (Chad) Garner,

ten grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by four

brothers and two sisters. Special thanks to Elevation Hospice health care workers,

especially Chaplain Ken Prince and nurse Monica Dean and the CNA's who tenderly

cared for our mother.

A Viewing will be held at 11:30 am to 12:00 p.m. followed by graveside services at Noon both held at the Plain City Cemetery, 4373 W 1975 N.

Covid-safe outside luncheon to follow at the home of

Karli (Scott) Paxman, 2687 N 1400 E, North Ogden.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Viewing
11:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Plain City Cemetery
4373 West 1975 North, Plain City, Utah
Sep
28
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Plain City Cemetery
4373 West 1975 North, Plain City, Utah
Funeral services provided by:
Myers Mortuary
