July 15, 1926 to September 24, 2020. Laura Florence Sullivan Jensen passed away
peacefully at her daughter's home in Clearfield, Utah. Laura was born in Sunburst,
Montana to David (Anne) Sullivan. She grew up in Mullen, Nebraska on a cattle
ranch, graduated in 1944. Laura married Jack Jensen on June 10, 1951 and was
widowed in September 1970. With their three daughters, they lived in southwest
Oregon. Laura was a dedicated mother who believed and practiced devoted love
and admiration for her immediate family and all her extended loved ones. She knew
all the birthdays of her family members and would try to recognize them each year
in her special way. A favorite activity was her Mullen High School Reunion in June
every year that she was able to go. After her training in a Business Community
Program, she was employed as a Wide Horizons Care Center kitchen assistant (23
years) and later as a Senior Companion (7 years.) While residing in the Riverdale
Senior Center apartments, she participated in Bingo, Bunka Japanese Embroidery,
crochet, wool braided rugs, and daily luncheons w/her card-playing & puzzle-doing
companions. However, her best friends were her daughters whom she loved to be
with, in any event going on in their busy lives. One of her happy places was the
Wendover penny slots, if she could persuade someone to take her there.
She is survived by brother Don Sullivan (NE), sisters Mary Davis (CO) and Rosalie
Bullington (NE). Also survived by three daughters and one stepson: Charles
(Shirley) Jensen, Florence (Glenn) Graham, Kathie Bradovich, Sandy (Chad) Garner,
ten grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by four
brothers and two sisters. Special thanks to Elevation Hospice health care workers,
especially Chaplain Ken Prince and nurse Monica Dean and the CNA's who tenderly
cared for our mother.
A Viewing will be held at 11:30 am to 12:00 p.m. followed by graveside services at Noon both held at the Plain City Cemetery, 4373 W 1975 N.
Covid-safe outside luncheon to follow at the home of
Karli (Scott) Paxman, 2687 N 1400 E, North Ogden.
Published by Myers Mortuary from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.