July 15, 1926 to September 24, 2020. Laura Florence Sullivan Jensen passed away



peacefully at her daughter's home in Clearfield, Utah. Laura was born in Sunburst,



Montana to David (Anne) Sullivan. She grew up in Mullen, Nebraska on a cattle



ranch, graduated in 1944. Laura married Jack Jensen on June 10, 1951 and was



widowed in September 1970. With their three daughters, they lived in southwest



Oregon. Laura was a dedicated mother who believed and practiced devoted love



and admiration for her immediate family and all her extended loved ones. She knew



all the birthdays of her family members and would try to recognize them each year



in her special way. A favorite activity was her Mullen High School Reunion in June



every year that she was able to go. After her training in a Business Community



Program, she was employed as a Wide Horizons Care Center kitchen assistant (23



years) and later as a Senior Companion (7 years.) While residing in the Riverdale



Senior Center apartments, she participated in Bingo, Bunka Japanese Embroidery,



crochet, wool braided rugs, and daily luncheons w/her card-playing & puzzle-doing



companions. However, her best friends were her daughters whom she loved to be



with, in any event going on in their busy lives. One of her happy places was the



Wendover penny slots, if she could persuade someone to take her there.



She is survived by brother Don Sullivan (NE), sisters Mary Davis (CO) and Rosalie



Bullington (NE). Also survived by three daughters and one stepson: Charles



(Shirley) Jensen, Florence (Glenn) Graham, Kathie Bradovich, Sandy (Chad) Garner,



ten grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by four



brothers and two sisters. Special thanks to Elevation Hospice health care workers,



especially Chaplain Ken Prince and nurse Monica Dean and the CNA's who tenderly



cared for our mother.



A Viewing will be held at 11:30 am to 12:00 p.m. followed by graveside services at Noon both held at the Plain City Cemetery, 4373 W 1975 N.



Covid-safe outside luncheon to follow at the home of



Karli (Scott) Paxman, 2687 N 1400 E, North Ogden.



